Who is the Top Investor In Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)?

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) is 137.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $0.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASXC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 12.34% and 54.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 71.85% off its SMA200. ASXC registered 12.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.00%.

The stock witnessed a 19.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.46%, and is 19.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 11.05% over the month.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $185.25M and $7.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 194.61% and -5.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.60%).

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Analyst Forecasts

Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.71M, and float is at 234.37M with Short Float at 4.69%.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starling William N JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $10804.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13846.0 shares.

Asensus Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Kwo Elizabeth (Director) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $0.53 per share for $9558.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72201.0 shares of the ASXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Milne David Bruce (Director) acquired 225,000 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 619,884 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC).