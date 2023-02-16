Who is the Top Investor In GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is 18.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.10 and a high of $88.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GXO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.66% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.72% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -7.51% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.53, the stock is -4.82% and 4.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 10.61% off its SMA200. GXO registered -38.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.41%.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.76%, and is -7.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $8.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.45 and Fwd P/E is 20.74. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.41% and -42.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GXO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 589.30% this year

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.62M, and float is at 117.97M with Short Float at 4.52%.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ashe Gena L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $52.73 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GXO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Wilson Malcolm (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 4,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $43.97 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45509.0 shares of the GXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Director) disposed off 5,167,500 shares at an average price of $48.35 for $249.85 million. The insider now directly holds 1,300,701 shares of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO).