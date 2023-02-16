Who is the Top Investor In Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $51.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $51.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $51.52, the stock is 0.01% and 11.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 69.83% off its SMA200. MAXR registered 92.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.06%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.04%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.52% over the week and 0.40% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 171.73 and Fwd P/E is 31.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.23% and -0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 182.90% this year

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.30M, and float is at 72.21M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andora Elizabeth, the company’s SVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Andora Elizabeth sold 4,860 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $30.24 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42367.0 shares.