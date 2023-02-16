Wingstop Inc. (WING) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is 26.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.67 and a high of $171.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WING stock was last observed hovering at around $170.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.76% off its average median price target of $168.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.63% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -32.14% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.42, the stock is 11.42% and 15.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 40.17% off its SMA200. WING registered 15.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.65%.

The stock witnessed a 17.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.83%, and is 9.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has around 890 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $324.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.70 and Fwd P/E is 90.89. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.75% and 1.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.00%).

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wingstop Inc. (WING) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wingstop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.91M, and float is at 29.76M with Short Float at 10.74%.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Wingstop Inc. (WING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Stacy, the company’s EVP, Chief Revenue & Tech Ofc. SEC filings show that Peterson Stacy sold 6,427 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $160.25 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2004.0 shares.

Wingstop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that McGrath Albert G (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $159.77 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2357.0 shares of the WING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Skipworth Michael (President and CEO) disposed off 3,827 shares at an average price of $158.98 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 17,070 shares of Wingstop Inc. (WING).

Wingstop Inc. (WING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 0.12% up over the past 12 months and Denny’s Corporation (DENN) that is -24.67% lower over the same period.