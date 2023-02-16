Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is 13.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.81 and a high of $93.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WH stock was last observed hovering at around $79.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.13% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.77% higher than the price target low of $81.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.87, the stock is 4.91% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 13.51% off its SMA200. WH registered -6.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.51%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.75%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $7.28B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.38 and Fwd P/E is 20.61. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.50% and -13.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 283.90% this year

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.50M, and float is at 86.94M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALLEN MICHELE, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ALLEN MICHELE sold 14,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $71.34 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Cash Paul F (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) sold a total of 8,137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $74.38 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5034.0 shares of the WH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, CHECCHIO LISA (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $72.80 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 13,120 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH).