Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is 13.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.20 and a high of $28.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPOF stock was last observed hovering at around $24.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $26.01, the stock is 0.72% and 7.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock 35.87% off its SMA200. XPOF registered 34.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.00%.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.81%, and is 8.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $223.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.04. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.29% and -9.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Analyst Forecasts

Xponential Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -365.50% this year

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.21M, and float is at 16.68M with Short Float at 17.09%.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moen Megan, the company’s EVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Moen Megan sold 12,376 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $25.92 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24159.0 shares.

Xponential Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Moen Megan (EVP, Finance) sold a total of 124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $25.00 per share for $3100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36535.0 shares of the XPOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Moen Megan (EVP, Finance) disposed off 4,633 shares at an average price of $22.17 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 36,659 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF).

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) that is trading 3.70% up over the past 12 months and Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is -8.63% lower over the same period. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is -56.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.