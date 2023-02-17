A peek at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who has invested in It?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is -16.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $18.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.84% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 47.68% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.08, the stock is -14.52% and -16.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -14.79% off its SMA200. ACRS registered 2.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.58%.

The stock witnessed a -24.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.25%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $845.88M and $23.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.93% and -31.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.67M, and float is at 60.26M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loerop James, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Loerop James sold 4,267 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $13.89 per share for a total of $59272.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6983.0 shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Walker Neal (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $16.25 per share for $81248.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the ACRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Walker Neal (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $16.75 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 1,180,763 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -34.01% lower over the past 12 months.