A peek at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who has invested in It?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is 4.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $17.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $11.12, the stock is -3.07% and -0.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -6.12% off its SMA200. DVAX registered -16.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.85%.

The stock witnessed a -0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.18%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has around 311 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $733.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.55. Profit margin for the company is 43.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.17% and -36.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 172.60% this year

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.58M, and float is at 127.26M with Short Float at 11.67%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hack Andrew A. F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $11.60 per share for a total of $17.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.92 million shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Novack David F (President & COO) sold a total of 52,204 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $12.47 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2066.0 shares of the DVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Hack Andrew A. F. (Director) disposed off 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $14.68 for $44.04 million. The insider now directly holds 5,415,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 12.69% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 24.92% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -13.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.