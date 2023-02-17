A peek at Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Who has invested in It?

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is 23.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.38 and a high of $73.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HXL stock was last observed hovering at around $72.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.33% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -42.53% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.69, the stock is 7.09% and 15.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 24.85% off its SMA200. HXL registered 29.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.69%.

The stock witnessed a 19.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.31%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has around 5328 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.92 and Fwd P/E is 29.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.42% and -0.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hexcel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 618.30% this year

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.40M, and float is at 83.63M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Hexcel Corporation (HXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merlot Thierry, the company’s. SEC filings show that Merlot Thierry sold 4,192 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $70.11 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38010.0 shares.

Hexcel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Merlot Thierry () sold a total of 4,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $68.51 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38010.0 shares of the HXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Lehman Gail E () disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $58.51 for $87765.0. The insider now directly holds 6,264 shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 13.28% up over the past 12 months and Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -5.14% lower over the same period. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -7.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.