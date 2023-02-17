A peek at WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG): Who has invested in It?

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) is 42.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $50.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WETG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is 22.27% and 4.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -87.10% off its SMA200. WETG registered -91.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.22%.

The stock witnessed a 22.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.84%, and is -25.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.07% over the week and 19.78% over the month.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $113.00M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.17% and -99.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.77M, and float is at 62.16M with Short Float at 3.37%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.