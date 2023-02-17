Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Volatility At 4.22%, Should You Add A Position?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 31.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.93 and a high of $334.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $272.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.83%.

Currently trading at $285.62, the stock is 5.10% and 14.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock 12.64% off its SMA200. ALB registered 18.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.88%.

The stock witnessed a 17.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.46%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $33.35B and $5.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.66 and Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.08% and -14.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analyst Forecasts

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.80% this year

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.14M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tozier Scott, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Tozier Scott sold 1,719 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $220.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63384.0 shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $280.25 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6257.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 9,072 shares at an average price of $322.26 for $2.92 million. The insider now directly holds 8,507 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -30.92% down over the past 12 months.