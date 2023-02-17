BCE Inc. (BCE) Volatility At 1.12%, Should You Add A Position?

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is 3.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.88 and a high of $59.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $45.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $45.32, the stock is -1.98% and -0.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -5.22% off its SMA200. BCE registered -13.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.70%.

The stock witnessed a -2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.85%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 49781 employees, a market worth around $40.88B and $17.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.73 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.64% and -23.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 911.90M, and float is at 911.74M with Short Float at 1.26%.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -1.52% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -11.04% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -6.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.