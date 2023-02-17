Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is 3.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.23% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -16.57% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.64, the stock is -2.35% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 12.63% off its SMA200. CERE registered 8.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.46%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.21%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.35% and -21.27% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.31M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLES N ANTHONY, the company’s CEO and Chairperson. SEC filings show that COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $33.13 per share for a total of $1.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $29.94 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $26.67 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).