Cummins Inc. (CMI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 4.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.27 and a high of $258.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $253.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $262.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.78% off the consensus price target high of $298.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -17.58% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $253.97, the stock is 2.44% and 3.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 13.61% off its SMA200. CMI registered 14.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.29%.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.30%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 59900 employees, a market worth around $35.78B and $26.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.93 and Fwd P/E is 13.29. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.82% and -1.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.10M, and float is at 140.74M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barner Sharon R, the company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. SEC filings show that Barner Sharon R sold 5,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $252.34 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16144.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that NELSON GEORGIA R (Director) sold a total of 1,933 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $251.64 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21742.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, ChangDiaz Franklin R (Director) disposed off 3,200 shares at an average price of $249.34 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 1,642 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 21.19% higher over the past 12 months.