DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is 9.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $8.98, the stock is -4.81% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. DRH registered -10.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.46%.

The stock witnessed a 4.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.26%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $936.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.54 and Fwd P/E is 18.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -19.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.88M, and float is at 204.44M with Short Float at 2.39%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brugger Mark W, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -6.13% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -35.03% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -23.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.