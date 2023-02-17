Eventbrite Inc. (EB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) is 45.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $16.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is -0.32% and 17.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 1.60% off its SMA200. EB registered -47.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.00%.

The stock witnessed a 9.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.52%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $842.80M and $249.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.75% and -47.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eventbrite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.40% this year

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.54M, and float is at 79.80M with Short Float at 16.27%.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Eventbrite Inc. (EB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sagi Vivek, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Sagi Vivek sold 27,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $15.69 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is trading -21.97% down over the past 12 months and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) that is -25.28% lower over the same period. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is -46.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.