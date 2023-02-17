Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 5.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $21.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.58% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.22% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.30, the stock is 3.81% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 33.46% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 53.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.11%.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.01%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.33% and -8.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.47M, and float is at 128.40M with Short Float at 8.29%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khanna Raj, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Khanna Raj sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $19.53 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Thomas Remi (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $18.33 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93347.0 shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Vitalone Joseph A (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 19,854 shares at an average price of $19.14 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -13.46% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 19.95% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -19.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.