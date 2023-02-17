Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Volatility At 12.19%, Should You Add A Position?

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 68.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -10.46% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. FBIO registered -58.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.68%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.83%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.19% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $84.32M and $77.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.58% and -60.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.30%).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.42M, and float is at 79.77M with Short Float at 0.55%.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the company’s President, CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 2,395,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.35 million shares.

Fortress Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that WEISS MICHAEL S () bought a total of 1,197,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $0.83 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.75 million shares of the FBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, LOBELL J JAY (Director) acquired 299,401 shares at an average price of $0.83 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,635,401 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 24.92% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -5.42% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -11.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.