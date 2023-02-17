Here are the top Institutional holders of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) shares

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) is 19.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $43.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.45, the stock is -1.32% and 9.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -13.68% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. AMPL registered -67.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.64%.

The stock witnessed a 14.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.28%, and is -5.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $222.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.49% and -67.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplitude Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.60% this year

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.02M, and float is at 64.75M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD, the company’s President. SEC filings show that HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD sold 19,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $12.17 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

Amplitude Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Sarkis Ninos (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,976 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $13.86 per share for $27383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54116.0 shares of the AMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Wong Catherine (Director) disposed off 3,515 shares at an average price of $13.80 for $48506.0. The insider now directly holds 103,910 shares of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL).