Here are the top Institutional holders of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) shares

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is 20.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.10 and a high of $72.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $67.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42%.

Currently trading at $65.91, the stock is 4.26% and 10.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 17.78% off its SMA200. BYD registered -5.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.63%.

The stock witnessed a 11.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.36%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 15114 employees, a market worth around $6.80B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.55. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.97% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 442.60% this year

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.74M, and float is at 74.50M with Short Float at 5.84%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOYD WILLIAM S, the company’s Co-Executive Chair. SEC filings show that BOYD WILLIAM S sold 73,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $67.11 per share for a total of $4.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.1 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Bogich Ted (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 30,433 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $67.32 per share for $2.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75858.0 shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, BOYD WILLIAM S (Co-Executive Chair) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $66.14 for $13.23 million. The insider now directly holds 14,170,372 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 18.97% up over the past 12 months. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -1.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.