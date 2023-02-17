Here are the top Institutional holders of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) shares

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) is 134.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $7.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SERA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -97.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 102.64% and 111.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.03 million and changing 30.40% at the moment leaves the stock 78.63% off its SMA200. SERA registered -56.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.89%.

The stock witnessed a 96.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.43%, and is 148.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.64% over the week and 11.12% over the month.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $84.66M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.09% and -58.97% from its 52-week high.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sera Prognostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.40% this year

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.01M, and float is at 25.21M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boniface John J., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Boniface John J. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $2220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46510.0 shares.

Sera Prognostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Boniface John J. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $2.15 per share for $5859.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46510.0 shares of the SERA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, Boniface John J. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,725 shares at an average price of $1.86 for $5068.0. The insider now directly holds 49,235 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA).