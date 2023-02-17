Here are the top Institutional holders of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shares

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is 50.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.21 and a high of $65.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZG stock was last observed hovering at around $46.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.87% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -96.04% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.05, the stock is 8.14% and 21.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 31.74% off its SMA200. ZG registered -27.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.55%.

The stock witnessed a 13.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.27%, and is 10.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has around 5830 employees, a market worth around $11.43B and $5.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.86. Profit margin for the company is -19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.49% and -27.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.60% this year

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.08M, and float is at 213.07M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Samuelson Errol G, the company’s Chief Industry Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that Samuelson Errol G sold 4,799 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $46.36 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93407.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) sold a total of 4,103 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $46.36 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28486.0 shares of the ZG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Parker Allen (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,851 shares at an average price of $46.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 157,117 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG).

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) that is 15.50% higher over the past 12 months.