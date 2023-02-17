Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER)

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) is 67.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATER stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.2% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is -6.39% and 16.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -5.84% at the moment leaves the stock -34.44% off its SMA200. ATER registered -63.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.18%.

The stock witnessed a 4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.74%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) has around 156 employees, a market worth around $103.51M and $229.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.96% and -82.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.60%).

Aterian Inc. (ATER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aterian Inc. (ATER) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.40% this year

Aterian Inc. (ATER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.87M, and float is at 72.89M with Short Float at 9.29%.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Aterian Inc. (ATER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zahut Roi Zion, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,175 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $4175.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Aterian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Chaouat-Fix Mihal (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 3,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $1.00 per share for $3220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the ATER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Sarig Yaniv Zion () disposed off 10,948 shares at an average price of $2.37 for $25947.0. The insider now directly holds 646,912 shares of Aterian Inc. (ATER).