Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) is 16.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.76 and a high of $16.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.29, the stock is 9.13% and 13.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 16.08% off its SMA200. FCF registered -2.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.33%.

The stock witnessed a 17.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.29%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has around 1393 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $330.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.66% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.00% this year

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.19M, and float is at 91.79M with Short Float at 4.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Price T Michael, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Price T Michael bought 13,212 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $13.87 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading 3.95% up over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is -6.47% lower over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is 19.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.