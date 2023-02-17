Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) is 102.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.78% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 63.2% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is 38.55% and 53.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -30.64% off its SMA200. FLGC registered -74.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.82%.

The stock witnessed a 92.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.38%, and is 31.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.25% over the week and 16.36% over the month.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $59.42M and $30.45M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 140.46% and -80.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.61M, and float is at 68.03M with Short Float at 2.37%.