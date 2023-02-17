Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is 31.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $11.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $4.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 7.58% and 14.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -4.18% at the moment leaves the stock -14.51% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -73.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.86%.

The stock witnessed a 25.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.98%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $573.53M and $95.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.75% and -73.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.70%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.64M, and float is at 185.37M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBIN HOWARD W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that ROBIN HOWARD W sold 38,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $3.57 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Zalevsky Jonathan (Chief R&D Officer) sold a total of 13,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $3.57 per share for $48052.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Thomsen Jillian B. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,095 shares at an average price of $3.57 for $39609.0. The insider now directly holds 323,764 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -44.77% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 33.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.