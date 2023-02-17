Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL)

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is 28.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $278.10 and a high of $488.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POOL stock was last observed hovering at around $384.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.13%.

Currently trading at $389.70, the stock is 3.04% and 13.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 11.10% off its SMA200. POOL registered -15.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.79%.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.55%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Pool Corporation (POOL) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $15.54B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.83 and Fwd P/E is 23.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.13% and -20.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Pool Corporation (POOL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 79.10% this year

Pool Corporation (POOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.21M, and float is at 37.84M with Short Float at 9.20%.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pool Corporation (POOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOUSEY HART MELANIE, the company’s Vice President/CFO. SEC filings show that HOUSEY HART MELANIE sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $384.01 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10721.0 shares.

Pool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Arvan Peter D (President/CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $387.08 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61825.0 shares of the POOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GERVASI MARTHA S (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $391.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 808 shares of Pool Corporation (POOL).

Pool Corporation (POOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.29% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 7.37% higher over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is -14.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.