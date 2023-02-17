Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is -59.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $40.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOTH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.45% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -28.32% and -32.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.25 million and changing 21.15% at the moment leaves the stock -61.00% off its SMA200. HOTH registered -79.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.82%.

The stock witnessed a -44.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.05%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.26% over the week and 13.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 25.50% and -92.27% from its 52-week high.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29M, and float is at 0.59M with Short Float at 21.24%.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Knie Robb, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $3900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Knie Robb (CEO and President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $0.40 per share for $4000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the HOTH stock.