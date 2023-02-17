Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is 46.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $23.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -91.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is 11.23% and 21.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -39.53% off its SMA200. ILPT registered -78.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.36%.

The stock witnessed a 13.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.84%, and is 11.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.72% and -79.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.25M, and float is at 64.54M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PHELAN KEVIN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $10221.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that PHELAN KEVIN C (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $22.30 per share for $11150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11003.0 shares of the ILPT stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -13.62% down over the past 12 months and American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is -9.16% lower over the same period. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is 7.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.