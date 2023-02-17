Intuit Inc. (INTU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is 4.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $339.36 and a high of $530.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $421.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.88% off its average median price target of $470.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.18% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -23.75% lower than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $408.36, the stock is -2.01% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 0.07% off its SMA200. INTU registered -22.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.62%.

The stock witnessed a 5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.33%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $116.44B and $13.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.21 and Fwd P/E is 26.28. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.33% and -23.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.00M, and float is at 272.91M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 86 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chriss James Alexander, the company’s EVP, SBSEG. SEC filings show that Chriss James Alexander sold 597 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $400.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that McLean Kerry J (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp.Sec.) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $428.00 per share for $3.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14574.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Chriss James Alexander (EVP, SBSEG) disposed off 1,545 shares at an average price of $407.89 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 344 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -23.85% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -4.54% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 9.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.