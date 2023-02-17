Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is 8.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.32 and a high of $281.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LH stock was last observed hovering at around $248.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.85% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $315.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.44% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.09, the stock is 2.29% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 8.07% off its SMA200. LH registered -3.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.10%.

The stock witnessed a 1.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.19%, and is 5.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has around 75500 employees, a market worth around $22.46B and $15.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.84% and -8.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.20M, and float is at 88.36M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schroeder Mark S, the company’s EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab. SEC filings show that Schroeder Mark S sold 309 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $247.63 per share for a total of $76518.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6687.0 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Schroeder Mark S (EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab) sold a total of 409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $243.01 per share for $99391.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6687.0 shares of the LH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, van der Vaart Sandra D (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 219 shares at an average price of $243.01 for $53219.0. The insider now directly holds 5,341 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is trading -2.03% down over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -13.17% lower over the same period. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is 40.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.