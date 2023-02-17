New Big Money Means Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is 14.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.19 and a high of $61.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $50.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.02% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 9.04% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.12, the stock is -3.68% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 8.75% off its SMA200. ALK registered -18.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.32%.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.85%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 20550 employees, a market worth around $6.41B and $9.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 112.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.64% and -20.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.10% this year

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.78M, and float is at 126.36M with Short Float at 3.35%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, the company’s SVP PEOPLE. SEC filings show that SCHNEIDER ANDREA L sold 1,596 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $50.81 per share for a total of $81098.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15747.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that HARRISON ANDREW R (EVP AND CCO) sold a total of 3,275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $45.90 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10877.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, HARRISON ANDREW R (EVP AND CCO) disposed off 2,267 shares at an average price of $44.13 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 14,152 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -25.14% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -13.96% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -2.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.