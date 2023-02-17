New Big Money Means Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is -29.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $23.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.78% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 41.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.61, the stock is -16.77% and -14.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.27% off its SMA200. ALT registered 46.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.46%.

The stock witnessed a -22.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is -17.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $596.29M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.13% and -50.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.70%).

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.90% this year

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.29M, and float is at 48.81M with Short Float at 12.65%.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pisano Wayne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pisano Wayne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $15.01 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8498.0 shares.

Altimmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Garg Vipin K (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $20.02 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Garg Vipin K (President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $15.06 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 259,804 shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT).