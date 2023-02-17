New Big Money Means CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is 14.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.31 and a high of $101.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $89.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.38% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.62% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.50, the stock is 3.07% and 8.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 13.39% off its SMA200. CBRE registered -11.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.43%.

The stock witnessed a 5.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.13%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $28.08B and $31.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 17.56. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.46% and -13.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBRE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.30% this year

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.83M, and float is at 314.54M with Short Float at 1.47%.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Queenan Daniel G, the company’s CEO, Real Estate Investments. SEC filings show that Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $80.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

CBRE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Queenan Daniel G (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $78.26 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CBRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Giamartino Emma E. () disposed off 517 shares at an average price of $79.77 for $41241.0. The insider now directly holds 21,737 shares of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is trading -21.76% down over the past 12 months and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is -29.75% lower over the same period. KBR Inc. (KBR) is 24.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.