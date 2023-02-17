New Big Money Means National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.05 and a high of $48.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNN stock was last observed hovering at around $46.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.39% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.67% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.77, the stock is -0.59% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 5.23% off its SMA200. NNN registered 9.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.77%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $8.22B and $761.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.77 and Fwd P/E is 24.01. Profit margin for the company is 43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.92% and -4.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Retail Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.99M, and float is at 177.19M with Short Float at 1.93%.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABICHT KEVIN B, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -17.49% down over the past 12 months and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) that is -13.44% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -18.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.13% from the last report on Jan 12, 2023 to stand at a total of 3.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.11.