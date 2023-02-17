Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is 9.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.10, the stock is 1.35% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 12.25% off its SMA200. NMR registered -14.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.33%.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.57%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has around 26585 employees, a market worth around $13.11B and $16.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.89% and -14.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.00B, and float is at 3.00B with Short Float at 0.09%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $9184.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $2.61 per share for $39112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the NMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) disposed off 9,995 shares at an average price of $2.43 for $24288.0. The insider now directly holds 177,500 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 12.77% up over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is 12.15% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -21.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.