Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is -14.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $384.80 and a high of $556.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOC stock was last observed hovering at around $460.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.41% off its average median price target of $490.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.95% off the consensus price target high of $655.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -26.8% lower than the price target low of $367.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $465.35, the stock is 3.11% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -4.25% off its SMA200. NOC registered 20.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.51%.

The stock witnessed a 4.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.06%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $69.69B and $36.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.77 and Fwd P/E is 19.02. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.93% and -16.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.70M, and float is at 151.81M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHESTON SHEILA C., the company’s Corp. VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that CHESTON SHEILA C. sold 2,547 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $467.81 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24249.0 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Hardesty Michael A (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 1,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $467.81 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2737.0 shares of the NOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Caylor Mark A (CVP & Pres, Mission Systems) disposed off 1,065 shares at an average price of $518.15 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 13,428 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 7.37% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -2.54% lower over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 23.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.