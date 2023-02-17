nVent Electric plc (NVT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is 19.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.19 and a high of $46.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVT stock was last observed hovering at around $45.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $45.81, the stock is 11.19% and 15.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 28.31% off its SMA200. NVT registered 33.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.78%.

The stock witnessed a 16.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.01%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $7.64B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.94% and -0.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 677.80% this year

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.50M, and float is at 165.38M with Short Float at 1.09%.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruzynski Joseph A., the company’s President of Enclosures. SEC filings show that Ruzynski Joseph A. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $45.07 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22130.0 shares.

nVent Electric plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that HOGAN RANDALL J (Director) sold a total of 38,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $39.27 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5085.0 shares of the NVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, HOGAN RANDALL J (Director) disposed off 97,388 shares at an average price of $39.13 for $3.81 million. The insider now directly holds 5,085 shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT).