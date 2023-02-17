Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) is -1.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $3.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PXLW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.20 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -13.64% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -5.10% off its SMA200. PXLW registered -49.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.63%.

The stock witnessed a -14.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.06%, and is -9.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.56% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $106.40M and $69.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.60% and -50.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.40%).

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pixelworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.83M, and float is at 52.44M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEBONIS TODD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DEBONIS TODD sold 23,864 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.53 per share for a total of $36505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.36 million shares.

Pixelworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Aman Haley F (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.53 per share for $1675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the PXLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, DEBONIS TODD (President and CEO) disposed off 12,094 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $26164.0. The insider now directly holds 1,388,701 shares of Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW).

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -16.96% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 5.96% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -24.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.