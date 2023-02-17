Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is 54.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SELB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -2.32% and 18.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock 17.21% off its SMA200. SELB registered -19.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.78%.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.13%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $254.75M and $123.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.21. Profit margin for the company is 33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.52% and -35.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.00% this year

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.85M, and float is at 114.59M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunn Carsten, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brunn Carsten sold 13,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $15214.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that TRABER PETER G (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 3,465 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $1.13 per share for $3913.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the SELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Kishimoto Takashi Kei (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 3,392 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $3830.0. The insider now directly holds 364,316 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -53.53% down over the past 12 months.