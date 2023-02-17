ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Volatility At 2.29%, Should You Add A Position?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 16.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $337.00 and a high of $601.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $463.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.22% off its average median price target of $510.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.11% off the consensus price target high of $640.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -22.62% lower than the price target low of $370.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $453.69, the stock is -0.86% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.14% off its SMA200. NOW registered -23.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.18%.

The stock witnessed a 9.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.16%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 20433 employees, a market worth around $92.63B and $7.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 284.09 and Fwd P/E is 40.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.63% and -24.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.64M, and float is at 200.49M with Short Float at 1.72%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 221 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 162 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Paul John, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Paul John sold 2,257 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $456.52 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2095.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Bedi Christopher (Chief Digital Information Ofc) sold a total of 449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $459.28 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17888.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Smith Paul John (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 391 shares at an average price of $467.90 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 362 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -21.54% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 9.97% higher over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 17.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.