Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 12.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.02 and a high of $391.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $379.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -19.77% off its average median price target of $425.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.97% off the consensus price target high of $467.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -0.79% lower than the price target low of $356.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $359.71, the stock is 0.41% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -5.21% at the moment leaves the stock 11.15% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 17.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.59%.

The stock witnessed a 7.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.63%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $55.53B and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.16 and Fwd P/E is 30.41. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.05% and -8.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synopsys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.76M, and float is at 151.48M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghazi Sassine, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Ghazi Sassine sold 29,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $329.93 per share for a total of $9.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52609.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Ghazi Sassine (President and COO) sold a total of 29,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $319.46 per share for $9.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52609.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, RUNKEL JOHN F JR (GC & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 3,465 shares at an average price of $348.97 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 22,675 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading -17.48% down over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is -15.58% lower over the same period. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -4.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.