TotalEnergies SE (TTE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is 2.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.84 and a high of $65.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $64.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $63.88, the stock is 1.79% and 2.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 16.91% off its SMA200. TTE registered 13.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.52%.

The stock witnessed a 1.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.13%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $162.64B and $263.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.70% and -1.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Analyst Forecasts

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.52B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 0.17%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 54.27% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 48.39% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 30.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.