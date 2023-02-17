Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is 19.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $13.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VGR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.18, the stock is 11.09% and 16.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 9.08% at the moment leaves the stock 29.09% off its SMA200. VGR registered 22.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.90%.

The stock witnessed a 16.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.77%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.86 and Fwd P/E is 10.99. Distance from 52-week low is 64.12% and 5.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vector Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.86M, and float is at 131.04M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBOW BENNETT S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEBOW BENNETT S sold 325,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $11.53 per share for a total of $3.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Vector Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) sold a total of 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $11.32 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the VGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) disposed off 246,139 shares at an average price of $10.73 for $2.64 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -8.54% down over the past 12 months and 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) that is -60.08% lower over the same period. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is -5.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.