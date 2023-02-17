Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 1.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $225.28 and a high of $325.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $298.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.71% off its average median price target of $332.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.63% off the consensus price target high of $440.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -4.3% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $292.04, the stock is -5.18% and -3.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.57% off its SMA200. VRTX registered 25.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.40%.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.34%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $73.50B and $8.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.78 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.63% and -10.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.50M, and float is at 255.90M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALTSHULER DAVID, the company’s EVP, Global Research and CSO. SEC filings show that ALTSHULER DAVID sold 6,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $298.70 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47998.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Arbuckle Stuart A (EVP, COO) sold a total of 6,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $298.68 per share for $1.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75605.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Sanna Bastiano (EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies) disposed off 2,181 shares at an average price of $300.39 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 59,734 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 3.30% up over the past 12 months and Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) that is 10.42% higher over the same period. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is -27.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.