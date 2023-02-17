ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is 2.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a high of $4.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.58, the stock is -1.01% and 0.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 22.12% off its SMA200. VRAY registered 8.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.80%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.55%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $832.69M and $87.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.63% and -7.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.05M, and float is at 176.29M with Short Float at 4.08%.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $4.70 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ViewRay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.93 per share for $58518.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the VRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.89 for $28898.0. The insider now directly holds 93,279 shares of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading -9.07% down over the past 12 months.