Which institution holds the most shares in agilon health inc. (AGL)

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) is 46.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.82 and a high of $28.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.49% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.29% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.58, the stock is 9.05% and 23.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 13.47% off its SMA200. AGL registered 7.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.75%.

The stock witnessed a 19.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.49%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

agilon health inc. (AGL) has around 648 employees, a market worth around $9.83B and $2.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.11% and -16.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

agilon health inc. (AGL) Analyst Forecasts

agilon health inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -560.10% this year

agilon health inc. (AGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 411.06M, and float is at 407.24M with Short Float at 7.43%.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at agilon health inc. (AGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaker Benjamin, the company’s Chief Markets Officer. SEC filings show that Shaker Benjamin sold 28,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $23.37 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25625.0 shares.

agilon health inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Kornitzer Benjamin (Chief Med. & Quality Officer) sold a total of 8,094 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $22.98 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10426.0 shares of the AGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Shaker Benjamin (Chief Markets Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $22.98 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 25,625 shares of agilon health inc. (AGL).