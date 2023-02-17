Which institution holds the most shares in Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is 14.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $62.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAND stock was last observed hovering at around $26.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $26.26, the stock is 6.75% and 10.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 38.77% off its SMA200. BAND registered -58.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.11%.

The stock witnessed a 26.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.71%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $706.13M and $542.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.08. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.43% and -58.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.30M, and float is at 21.13M with Short Float at 9.52%.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bottorff Rebecca, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Bottorff Rebecca sold 1,117 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $22.58 per share for a total of $25222.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16439.0 shares.

Bandwidth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Carreker Marina C. (President) sold a total of 660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $23.60 per share for $15576.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8725.0 shares of the BAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Bottorff Rebecca (Chief People Officer) disposed off 355 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $8378.0. The insider now directly holds 17,556 shares of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.75% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -37.29% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -21.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.