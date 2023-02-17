Which institution holds the most shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is 6.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $8.46, the stock is -1.40% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 14.21% off its SMA200. CD registered 55.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.80%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.99%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $581.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.54. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.60% and -8.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 194.00% this year

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.21M, and float is at 178.21M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.75% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -37.29% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -25.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.