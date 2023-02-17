Which institution holds the most shares in Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is 79.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $14.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.66% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.71% off the consensus price target high of $13.75 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -134.55% lower than the price target low of $3.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is 54.51% and 74.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.57 million and changing 52.36% at the moment leaves the stock 97.90% off its SMA200. CYH registered -43.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.87%.

The stock witnessed a 74.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.66%, and is 52.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $12.30B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.70% and -45.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.80% this year

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.14M, and float is at 126.20M with Short Float at 9.38%.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH WAYNE T, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SMITH WAYNE T bought 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.06 million shares.

Community Health Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that SMITH WAYNE T (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $3.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.26 million shares of the CYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Ely James S. III (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 301,299 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 24.76% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is 8.56% higher over the same period. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is -26.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.